Hornets and Lady Hornets Basketball District Tournament Schedule

The district basketball tournaments for Class 4 teams throughout the state of Missouri are being held this week. Both the Hornets and Lady Hornets are competing in the Class 4 District 16 tournament. Here are the brackets and schedules for the postseason tournaments this week:

The Chillicothe Lady Hornets earned the #1 seed after their 23-1 regular season and have a bye to the semifinal on Wednesday. Chillicothe will play either #4 Maryville or #5 Savannah, while on the other side of the bracket #2 Lafayette awaits the winner between #3 Benton and #6 Cameron. In the girls tournament, first round games will be held at the better seeded school on Monday, with the semifinals on Wednesday and the Championship on Friday all to be hosted at Chillicothe High School.

Monday – At Better Seeded School

G1 6:00PM – #6 Cameron vs #3 Benton

G2 6:00PM – #5 Savannah vs #4 Maryville

Wednesday – At Chillicothe High School

G3 5:30PM – #2 Lafayette vs G1 Winner

G4 7:00PM – #1 Chillicothe vs G2 Winner

Friday – At Chillicothe High School

G5 6:00PM – G3 Winner vs G4 Winner

MSHSAA 2023-2024 Class 4 District 16 Girls Basketball Tournament

The Chillicothe Hornets boys basketball team enters the district tournament as the #3 seed. The 20-4 Hornets will matchup against #6 Cameron in the opening round on Tuesday night. The winner will take on #2 Maryville on Thursday, while #4 Lafayette faces #5 Savannah in the opening round with #1 Benton awaiting the winner in the semifinal. The opening round games are at the better seeded teams home court, meaning Chillicothe will host on Tuesday, while Thursday’s semifinal and Saturday’s championship will be at Lafayette High School.

Tuesday – At Better Seeded School

G1 6:00PM – #6 Cameron vs #3 Chillicothe

G2 6:00PM – #5 Savannah vs #4 Lafayette

Thursday – At Lafayette High School

G3 5:30PM – #2 Maryville vs G1 Winner

G4 7:00PM – #1 Benton vs G2 Winner

Saturday – At Lafayette High School

G5 6:00PM – G4 Winner vs G5 Winner

MSHSAA 2023-2024 Class 4 District 16 Boys Basketball Tournament

