Chillicothe Police Report For Monday

Eighty-six calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Monday.  Some of the calls include:

3:42 PM Officers spoke to an individual who wanted to report a Juvenile being touched inappropriately. Investigation is ongoing.

4:51 PM, Officers responded to the 500 block of Mohawk for a report of an individual causing a disturbance. One person was arrested and transported to Caldwell County Detention Center pending charges.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, and followed up with numerous investigations.

