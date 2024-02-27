Missouri Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Reports

One accident and two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Monday.

A two-vehicle crash in Caldwell County Monday at Noon left one driver with moderate injuries. State Troopers report the crash happened on US 36, 4 miles east of Hamilton as 23-year-old Taylor D. Owens of St. Joseph was eastbound on US 36 and a dump truck driven by 65-year-old Fredrick Hanson of Linneus was southbound on Route B and pulled into the path of the Owens vehicle and was struck on the front right. Hanson was not injured. Owens was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for treatment of moderate injuries. He was wearing a safety belt.

At about 7:50 pm in Livingston County, Troopers arrested 57-year-old Jace N. Baker of Spickard for alleged DWI – persistent offender, driving while revoked, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, no proof of insurance, and on a Grundy County warrant for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Grundy County Jail.

At about 8:10 pm in Linn County, 39-year-old Jason L. Scott of Marceline was arrested for alleged leaving the scene of an accident. He was processed and released.

