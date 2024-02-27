Tree Trimming Contract Approved For CMU

CMU General Manager Matt Hopper presented the bids for tree Trimming around the utility line for the approval of a contractor. Three bids were presented, and Hopper presented his recommendation for Aerodynamic Lawn and Tree Cuts. Hopper says they had used them in 2023.

We already know his track record and he gave a 3 year quote as requested

The Council approved the recommendation 5/0 For a total of $400,000 over a three-year period.

Hopper explained the area that will be trimmed this year,

From the viaduct to Fairway and west of Washington Street

The owner of the company will complete the required certification for the contract.

