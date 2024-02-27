Construction/Design Method For Police Facility Selected

Heofer Welker, the architect for the updating of the Chillicothe Police Facility, met with the Chillicothe City Council Monday. The council needed to decide on the design and construction method as they proceed with the project. The Council and department representatives will tour facilities in the Kansas City area on Wednesday. Ken Hinton from Heofer Welker presented the options to the council, including the Construction Manager at Risk or CMAR.

He explained the responsibilities of the Construction Manager

The council approved the selection of CMAR unanimously.

Share this:

Tweet

