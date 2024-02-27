Chariton County April Ballot – Issues and Contested Races

Chariton County voters will have several items to consider in their April Election. Contested races and issues include:

For the Marceline School District, there are two openings on the School Board and three candidates – Andrea Switzer – Adam Stallo – Landon Teeter.

For the Salisbury School District, there are two board openings, with four candidates – Todd Emmerich – Regina Boss – Terry Hulett – Max Schiltz.

For the Keytesville School District,

Proposition 3 asks voters:

Shall the Board of Education of the Keytesville R-III School District, Missouri, borrow money in the amount of Two Million Seven Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($2,750,000) for the purpose of providing funds to upgrade the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and ductwork; to update the Vocational Agricultural Building; to correct Elementary School foundation issues; to the extent funds are available, complete other repairs and improvements to the existing facilities of the District; and issue general obligation bonds for the payment thereof resulting in an estimated increase to the debt service property tax levy of $0.5000 per hundred dollars of assessed valuation?

For the Tri-Creek Fire Protection District – three items

Shall there be incorporated a Tri-Creek Fire Protection District?

Shall the Tri-Creek Fire Protection District have authority to impose an ad valorem property tax at the rate of .30 per $100 assessed valuation?

They are also asked to elect five members to serve on the board. There are four candidates.

For the Chariton County E911 District

Western District Directors (2) Jerald Sims – Nyle Bower – Nathan Asbury

City of Salisbury First Ward Alderman – Steve Sanders – Melanie Sparr

Imposition of a Marijuana Sales Tax of 3% on adult use marijuana.

Imposition of a Sales Tax for operation of the Salisbury Municipal Fire Department of ½ of 1%.

For The City of Marceline:

For Council, there are two open seats with five candidates – Shelly Milford – Rhonda Gulley – Ronnie Burris – Bob Donelson – Sallie Buck

Proposition M – Imposition of a Marijuana Sales Tax of 3% on adult use marijuana.

City of Keytesville

Alderman – 2 open seats – Roy Bennett – Cheryl Jackson – Talor Westenkuehler Noel

City of Glasgow North Ward Alderman – Eric Monnig – Mike Carter

City of Sumner – Mayor – Jerry Ostermann – Britney Dewitt

