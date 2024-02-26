Joyce Ann Bennett, age 65, of Brookfield passed away Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at her home in Brookfield, MO.

Joyce was born the daughter of Clinton and Leoma (Lambert) Bennett on May 29, 1958, in Troy, MO.

Joyce enjoyed her daily life of sending crazy messages or memes. She also spent most of her days with her grandson, Riggs and her friend Teresa Davis.

Survivors include one brother, Clinton “Bud” Bennett of Browning, MO; her five children, Kerri Brenner of Chula, MO; Joesph and Emily Brenner of Columbia, MO; Robin and Paul Burkeybile of Trenton, MO; Brent and Nicole Gaunt of Chillicothe, MO; and Wendi and Aaron Baker of Brookfield, MO; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, one niece, Brandie Headrick of Brookfield, MO; and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister, Sharon Bennett.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Rhodes Funeral Home, Brookfield, MO; on Friday, March 1, 2024, at 3:00 pm. with Mick Overton officiating.

Memorial contributions have been suggested to the Family in care of Kerri Brenner and can be left at or mailed to Rhodes Funeral Home, 216 Linn Street, Brookfield, MO. 64628. Online condolences can be made at www.rhodesfh.com

Agreements are under the direction of Rhodes Funeral Home, Brookfield, MO.

