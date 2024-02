A portion of Linn County Route B will be closed Wednesday for pavement repairs. The Missouri Department of Transportation will close Route B, from Amber Drive to Armor Drive, from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Motorists will need to use an alternate route during the closure.

In Carroll County, Route JJ will be closed daily from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, through March 5th. The closure is for surveying, from County Road 280 to County Road 290.

