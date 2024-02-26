Search
Weekend Bookings For Livingston County

Four recent jail bookings are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

Friday, 31-year-old Caraday Shyan Hinton of Humphreys was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center Friday by Livingston County deputies for alleged possession of a controlled substance.  Bond is set at $2,500 cash only.

Saturday, 48-year-old Brandi Opal Peniston of Chillicothe was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center for alleged violation of bond condition on a charge of alleged stealing.  Bond is set at $20,000 cash only.

Saturday, 53-year-old Timothy W. Bland was arrested by Livingston County deputies for alleged DWI.  He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $2,500 cash only.

Sunday, 40-year-old Maggie Sue Schmidt was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center to begin serving a 5-day sentence for violation of education requirements for a child.  She had pled guilty to the charge on Friday.

