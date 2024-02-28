Grant Awarded For Thompson River Watershed Plan

Green Hills Regional Planning Commission received a $72K Watershed Plan Grant. The grant will support the continued work to develop a watershed plan for the Thompson River. This two-year grant will go to the development of a long-term comprehensive plan with the goal of reducing pollution in the Thompson River and improving the quality of the river for recreational activities.

This planning process uses a series of cooperative, iterative steps to describe current conditions, identify and prioritize problems, define management objectives, and develop and implement restoration or protection strategies, as necessary. GHRPC will be engaging the public and stakeholders in Livingston, Daviess, Mercer, Harrison and Grundy counties to kick-off the project in the near future.

