Chillicothe Lady Hornets Claim District Crown

The atmosphere at Chillicothe High School on Friday night was unlike anything during the season. The 24-1 Lady Hornets had only played one game at home this year that ended with a final margin within 25 points, but when the moment presented itself, Chillicothe was ready to respond with extreme intensity for a full four quarters.

#1 Lady Hornets and the #2 Lady Irish of Lafayette began the game ready for what the crowd provided. Like heavyweight boxers, the teams took turns trading punches, going bucket for bucket, steal for steal, rebound for rebound. The score was tied 9-9 at the end of the first quarter and 20-20 at halftime. Neither team scored more than five consecutive points, and the largest lead in the first half was three, as every action on one side elicited a response from the other.

In the 3rd quarter, Coach Smith tweaked things offensively to establish some control in the game, while the physicality ramped up inside. Chillicothe’s Liz Oliver and Lafayette’s Emery Oman battled like gladiators throughout the game, each committing flagrant fouls in the process. When the dust had settled at the end of the 3rd quarter Chillicothe held a 35-27 advantage.

In the 4th quarter, senior Jolie Bonderer hit a crucial 3-pointer to push the lead back out to 8 points as Lafayette was looking to make a run. The Lady Hornets leader on the floor made all the plays necessary late in the game, scoring 12 points after halftime and a game high 19. Chillicothe’s defense, as it has all season, caused problems for the opposition. Lafayette only managed 17 points in the 2nd half and the Lady Hornets secured the 51-37 win for a District Championship.

Alongside Bonderer, Coach Darren Smith got fantastic play from Kayanna Cranmer totaling 11 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Liz Oliver finished with a double double, 10 points and rebounds, while sophomore Lyla Beetsma was also in double figures with 10 points.

The win gives Chillicothe’s girls basketball program their 11th District Championship in school history, and the first since 2020. The Lady Hornets advance to the Class 4 Sectional 8 game on Monday night. The Lady Hornets will host MEC foe St. Pius X of Kansas City who they defeated back in January, for the right to move on to the state quarterfinal.

Chillicothe 9 20 35 51

Lafayette 9 20 27 37

Individual scoring:

Chillicothe – Bonderer 19, Cranmer 11, Oliver 10, Beetsma 10, Delanie Kieffer 1

Lafayette – Oman 10, Honor Mannings 8, Tia Nance 6, Talicia Byrd 5, Destiny McDonald 5, Delaney McQuiston 3

