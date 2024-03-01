Public Water Supply District #2

Livingston County Public Water District #2 issued a public notice. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources visited the water plant last summer and identified a corrective action that did not meet the DNR requirements. Water District Manager Greg Smith says the issue is on the frequency of manual testing and reporting of water quality. He says at the time of the visit they were not testing consistently in the two-hour interval. The water plant does have staff on-site around the clock. Automated testing is also taking place as required.

Smith says they have since taken the corrective action, but public notice is required. He says there is not an issue with water quality.

