Produce Safety Manager Education

Area farmers that are growing and handling produce have online safety training for supervisors available through the University of Missouri Extension and K-State Research & Extension

The online event is set for Tuesday, March 26 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. This 90-minute program is designed to assist farm supervisors meet the annual training requirement outlined in the PSR.

This training was developed for farm owners and managers who have already attended the full day FSMA PSA Grower Training. This training will also review how farm managers can adequately train their agricultural workers in compliance with the PSR.

The training can also serve as a refresher for those who have already attended the full-day PSA Grower Training, as well as those looking for an abbreviated introduction to the FSMA PSR.

Learn more and register here.

