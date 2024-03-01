Be Aware Of IRS Scams

Beware of IRS Scams. The Internal Revenue Service says now that filing season is open, scammers are working to get your personal information. The attempts may come in many forms, including email, social media, and even chat programs. IRS Spokesman Ceaser Yabor says don’t fall for the scams. He says if the IRS needs to contact you it will be by mail.

Be careful not to fall prey to tax scams.

He says the initial contact is always by mail.

Until after the first contact.

If you are contacted in other says don’t respond. Block or hang-up and ignore the scammers.

