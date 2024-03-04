Orville “DEANE” Jacobs 85, of Chula Missouri passed away on February 29, 2024 in his home under the care of his family.

Deane was born February 8th 1939 to parents Orville Jacobs and Evelyn “Donovan” Jacobs at their country home east of Chula.

Deane attended Gordonville Country School and was a graduate of Chillicothe High School. He enjoyed participating in FFA and playing football.

He married Rita Sowder on June 30th 1957 in Laredo, Missouri. After which they moved to Kansas City, Missouri where Rita lived and Deane began his work at a foundry. Then they moved to Meadville where Deane started farming. After several years they bought a farm in Chula Livingston and Linn Counties where they built their permanent home. Where they lived for over fifty-three years.

Deane served as the President of Medicine Township Board, was President and board member of Chula’s Farmers Coop, and was the Vice-President of Farmers Mutual Insurance Company of Livingston County.

Deane attended Meadville Baptist Church and Chula Presbyterian Church.

He also works for Minnis Digging and Vault Company for six years. After retiring Deane worked for Heritage Funeral Home for fifteen years

Deane enjoyed hunting, spending time with his dogs, farming, working on machinery, raising hogs and cattle, and most of all spending time with his family.

Deane is survived by his wife Rita Jacobs of Chula, His son Randall Deane Jacobs of Kansas City, his daughter Debra Lynn Jacobs, Kathy Bonner of Niceville Florida, His grandsons, Brandon Lantz and wife Andrea Lantz of Kansas City Missouri and Nicholas Deane Jacobs of Kansas City Missouri, Five great-granddaughters, Madison, Adrianna, Mia, Amelia, Sophia along with several nieces and nephews.

He is proceeded by his parents, brother-in-law Forest Wells.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday March the 6th at 10:30am at Heritage Funeral Home 3141 N Washington St, Chillicothe MO 64601

A visitation servise will be held on Tuesday the 5th from 6pm to 8pm at Heritage Funeral Home 3141 N Washington St, Chillicothe MO 64601

Memorials in the honor of Deane Jacobs can be made to Rickett Cemetery Chula Missouri

Memorials can be left or mailed to Heritage Funeral Home

