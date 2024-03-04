Joyce Anne Wybrow Hind Earl aged 77, passed away on March 1, 2024 in Chillicothe, Missouri. Joyce was born in Ada, Oklahoma on January 18, 1947, to Ira Wilbur Wybrow and Willa Hazel (Trammell) Wybrow. She joined an older brother, four years her senior, Jan Neil Wybrow.

Joyce was united in marriage to Thomas Eugene Earl on November 19, 1987, in Chillicothe, Missouri. Joyce was known for her love for God, her intelligence, her beauty, love for her family and being an extraordinary cook. She was a homemaker and so much more.

During Joyce’s early childhood the family moved frequently to keep up with Ira’s mining and dragline operator’s job. They lived in Oak Creek, Colorado for several years where Joyce had and shared many fond memories of early childhood. When Joyce was 9 years old, they moved to Missouri and lived in the Bevier and Callao areas before settling on “Tater Hill”, NW of Chillicothe where Joyce would live for the remainder of her life.

Jan and Joyce loved the outdoors. They would ride bikes and play games with friends. Joyce relished the victory when she would beat her brother’s older friends. Jan was always confident in his sister’s abilities and her biggest cheerleader.

Joyce attended Chillicothe schools where she received the “Freshman Plaque”, an award given for the highest GPA. Joyce is remembered as being extremely intelligent and excelled in all areas of study. She enjoyed helping with her children’s homework and scrutinizing each detail.

Joyce loved the Lord. Reading and studying The Holy Bible was a daily pleasure. Joyce read through her tattered Bible 24 times in her life. She accepted Jesus as her lord and savior on July 18, 1954, at the Bevier Baptist Church in Bevier, Missouri.

Joyce was an accomplished writer, poet, lyricist, and composer. She wrote and published two books: The Final Thunder – Understanding the Bible Through Poetry, and For the Love of God and Man. She has written and composed many songs including Running Scared which can be found on YouTube sung by EK Bruhn.

She reveled in finding famous relatives connected to her by consanguinity and affinity including but not limited to Elvis Presley and Merle Haggard. She always desired to find the biological family who relinquished her father as a child. She was successful and united with them in 1990.

Joyce is survived by three children – Kelly Anne Christopher Elliott and husband Brent of Stewartsville, Missouri, Kimberly Lynn Hayes and husband Vince of Independence, Missouri, and Chad Neil Hind and wife Tracy of Chillicothe, Missouri. Eight grandchildren – Ashton Michael Christopher, Brent Neil Christopher, Kaley Anne Holmes, Kameron Russell Hind, Jordan Victoria Booze, Morgan Nicole Perez, Gabriel Neil Hind and Seth Edwards Hind. Eighteen great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren. Four bonus children – Terri Toti and husband David of Columbia, Missouri, Jim Earl of Chillicothe, Missouri, Brad Earl of Kearney, Missouri and Andrew Earl, Independence, Missouri, twelve bonus grandchildren and eleven bonus great grandchildren.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Eugene Earl, her parents Ira Wilbur and Willa Hazel Wybrow, her brother, Jan Neil Wybrow, and one great grandchild Emilia Iralynn Perez.

Graveside services will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery on Monday, March 4, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Pleasant Cemetery and be mailed or delivered to Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N. Washington St., Chillicothe, Mo 64601.

Online condolences can be sent to Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N. Washington St., Chillicothe, Mo 64601.

