Sixteen From Chillicothe Earn State FFA Degree

Sixteen members of the Chillicothe FFA are recipients of the 2024 State FFA Degree. State Degrees are awarded based on a member’s supervised agricultural experience program (SAE) in agribusiness or production agriculture and leadership ability demonstrated through involvement in FFA, school, and community activities.

Chillicothe’s recipients include:

Avery Baxter, Landon Bradley, Bruce, Costner, Carver Crawford, Ethan Davis, Jenna Hicks, Maggie Horon, Maci Johnson, Cole Judy, Mason Meservey, Tucker Narr, Jacob Roney, Carson Samm, Emily Schreiner, Lylah Smith, and Jackson Trout.

The members will receive their State Degree on stage in April at the State FFA Convention.

