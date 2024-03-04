Recent Bookings For Livingston County

Two bookings for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Sheriff’s Department.

Friday, the Chillicothe Police Department booked 52-year-old Carmen Annette Hershberger of Chillicothe on a warrant for alleged two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $2,500. She is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Sunday, Grundy County officers arrested 32-year-old Chelsea Ann Roller of Trenton on a bond violation warrant from a charge of alleged delivery of a controlled substance. She is held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail with bond set at $20,000 cash only.

