Emergency Department – Hedrick Medical Center / Wright Memorial

Changes have taken place in the Emergency Departments at Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital. Administrator Catherine Hamilton says the change is primarily in who the hospitals are contracting with.

Contracted physicians at Hedrick and Wright Memorial

Hamilton says that contract changed at the first of the year.

Dr. Pickering and his partner put together Missouri Physician Partners

Through the contract, Hamilton says they were able to retain many of the ER physicians who had been working locally.

