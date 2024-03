The 2024 Chillicothe Education Association Team Trivia Championship included 19 teams and raised $815 Friday night. Jim Wheeler, one of the organizers of the event announced the winner.

Teachers Plus, a first-time winner.

The funds raised at the Trivia Contest are used for scholarships for the Chillicothe Seniors. Wheeler says to date, they have awarded more than $10,000 and they hope to continue as long as possible.

