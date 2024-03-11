Donna Kaye Shearer, age 85, a resident of Columbia, Missouri, where Donna resided Sheri and Greg, formerly of Breckenridge, Missouri, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2024, with her daughters by her side in Columbia, Missouri.

Donna was born the daughter of Lewis and Ida (Riegel) Crain on March 5, 1939, in Braymer, Missouri. She was a graduate of Breckenridge High School. Donna was united in marriage to Joseph “Jay” Shearer on December 20, 1959, in Breckenridge, Missouri. He preceded her in death on February 12, 2023. She worked as a bookkeeper for Harden, Cummins, Moss and Miller in Chillicothe for 30 years.

Donna had many hobbies – among these she loved sewing and making quilts, tending to her flowers, doing diamond art, watching game shows, ceramics, word searches, canning and baking.

Survivors include two daughters, Sheila Crackenberger of Hale, Missouri, and Sheri (Greg Kreutzer) Lowrey of Columbia, Missouri; six grandchildren, Katie (Mike) Plemmons, Darcy (Hassan) Mateyka, Dalton Crackenberger, Derrek Crackenberger, Jaci Lowrey, and Colton Lowrey (Makenzie Dwigun); two great-grandchildren, Derrek “Little D” Crackenberger and Nova Mateyka. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph “Jay” Shearer; her only son, Jeffrey Jay Shearer; one brother, Ronald Ray Crain.

Graveside services will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, March 16, 2024, from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, on Friday, March 15, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Compassus Hospice Care of Columbia and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

