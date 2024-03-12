Chillicothe Police Report For Monday

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 83 calls for service Monday. Some of the calls include:

4:45 PM, Officers responded to the 1500 block of Bryan Street for a single-vehicle accident where the vehicle struck a power pole. A citation was issued for failing to maintain a single lane.

6:19 PM, Officers responded to the 100 block of Brunswick Street for harassment. The suspect was repeatedly causing peace disturbances at the home. The suspect was arrested for harassment, trespassing, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and littering. They were taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center awaiting formal charges.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, and followed up with numerous investigations.

