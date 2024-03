USDA Rural Development State and National officials will visit the Roy Blunt Reservoir project as part of a visit to Milan on Wednesday. The group will tour the Milan Water Treatment Plant beginning at 10:00 am. That will be followed by a tour of the lake project improvements.

At the Water Treatment Plant, there are $2 million in improvements that are underway. The goal is to serve up to a 10-county area.

