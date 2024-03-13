Chillicothe Storm Water Project

The Hutchinson Addition Storm Water Project will take place in the new fiscal year for the City of Chillicothe. City Administrator Roze Frampton explains the area of the project.

Ridge Crest to Meadow Lane to Oaklawn to the Creek.

The project will include upgrades to the current underground drainage and will cross private property.

A Public Hearing for the project will be held on March 19th at 5:15 pm. Frampton says it is tentatively scheduled for City Hall.

This is a Q&A format with City Engineers, Street Superintendent, and City Staff.

Residents in that area are encouraged to attend.

