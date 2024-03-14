Budget Workshop Held For City of Chillicothe

A review of the proposed Chillicothe City Budget was held Wednesday at City Hall. The proposal includes a 5% Cost of Living increase, with equity equalization for some positions, including police officers and ambulance crews.

Revenues for the 2024/25 fiscal year are expected at about $18,481,380. With expenditures totaling $19,427,905. This includes carry-over funds for several projects.

ARPA projects scheduled in the fiscal year include:

A carryover of $17,000 on the Simpson Park trail project to be used on the Tennis Courts. The renovations of all of the Tennis Courts at Danner Park this summer. A resurfacing of the Danner Park parking lots, the Storm Water Project for the Hutchinson Edition, and Shaffer Park Improvements. In addition, work is planned on the City Hall bathrooms.

There are street projects planned for the upcoming year. Some will be contracted and some will be in-house.

