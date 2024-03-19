Construction Progress at Chillicothe Elementary

Construction progress on the interior at the Chillicothe Elementary School expansion is starting to move quickly. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says work ranges from Drywall to painting.

Drywall, painting, and the elevator is installed

Wiebers says on the exterior, they are working on the downspouts and clearing the grounds, removing the office trailers and storage containers.

He says some of the road work is also complete.

The access road to the stadium handicapped parking is open.

They do ask that you do not park on the road to the stadium.

