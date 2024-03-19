Search
Four Bookings For Livingston County

Four recent bookings for Livingston County are reported by the Sheriff’s Department.

Saturday, St. Joseph Police arrested 32-year-old Ernesto P Lopez on a warrant for alleged failure to appear for a charge or alleged no insurance.  He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $150.

Sunday, Caldwell County officers booked 40-year-old Maggie Sue Schmidt into the Caldwell County Detention Center to serve a portion of her sentence for violation of education requirement for a child.

Monday, Deputies booked 39-year-old Nicholas A Shipley into the Caldwell County Detention Center on a charge of alleged non-support.  Bond is set at $1,500.

Early Tuesday morning, Chillicothe Police Department booked 28-year-old Charles James Michael Tipton into the Caldwell County Detention Center on a charge of alleged domestic assault..  He is held with bond set at $2,500 cash only.

