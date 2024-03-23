Chillicothe Police Report For Friday

On Friday at 3:40 PM, Chillicothe Police Officers responded near the area of Adams Drive and Washington for a report of a wanted suspect sighted. A known vehicle and associates of the suspect were found but not the wanted person.

At 10:30 PM Officers conducted a traffic stop at the 1000 block of Washington that resulted in 5 juveniles being cited for Minor in Possession and for possession of contraband.

In total the Chillicothe Police department received 90 calls for service Friday including traffic stops, business checks and followed up with numerous investigations.

