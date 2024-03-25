MoDOT Roadwork In The Local Counties

Culvert replacements, pothole patching, and roadside work are planned around North Missouri by the Missouri Department of Transportation. In the local counties, the work includes:

Chariton County

Route F – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 24 to Route E, March 25-29.

Daviess County

Route BB – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over I-35, March 25-29. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with temporary traffic signals in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Livingston County

Route D – remains CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. Work should begin in April.

Routes D and DD – Sidewalk improvements in Ludlow through early April.

US 36 – Resurfacing and pavement improvement project from the Coon Creek bridge in Chillicothe to the Caldwell County line through June. One lane may be closed in either direction around-the-clock. A 15-foot width restriction will be in place with a 10-foot width restriction under the U.S.Route 65 bridge and the Kansas City Sub railroad bridge in Chillicothe.

Route D – CLOSED for surveying from First Street in Ludlow to 430th Street, March 25-28, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

