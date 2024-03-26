Chillicothe City Council Approved $22.2 Million Budget

03-26-24 City Budget

The Chillicothe City Budget of $22,232,797 was approved by the City Council Monday evening. City Auditor Allison Jefferies presented the budget to the Council. Jefferies talked about several areas that saw changes from last year.

The budget includes several requests for funding by community organizations. The amounts approved include:

Riding With Our Veterans……………………………. $500

Chamber of Commerce……………………………. $5,875

YMCA…………………………………………………. $35,000

Main Street………………………………………….. $30,000

OATS Transportation……………………………… $10,000

Arts Council…………………………………………… $5,000

Grand River Multipurpose Center……………….. $5,000

Hope Haven Industries…………………………….. $2,500

MU Extension…………………………………………. $5,000

Share this:

Tweet

