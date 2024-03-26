Chillicothe City Council Approved $22.2 Million Budget

03-26-24 City Budget
The Chillicothe City Budget of $22,232,797 was approved by the City Council Monday evening. City Auditor Allison Jefferies presented the budget to the Council. Jefferies talked about several areas that saw changes from last year.
The budget includes several requests for funding by community organizations. The amounts approved include:
Riding With Our Veterans……………………………. $500
Chamber of Commerce……………………………. $5,875
YMCA…………………………………………………. $35,000
Main Street………………………………………….. $30,000
OATS Transportation……………………………… $10,000
Arts Council…………………………………………… $5,000
Grand River Multipurpose Center……………….. $5,000
Hope Haven Industries…………………………….. $2,500
MU Extension…………………………………………. $5,000