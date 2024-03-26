Timothy Lee Cranmer 67, of Chillicothe passed away on Monday March 25, 2024. Timothy was born on September 1, 1956 to parents Jerry Cranmer and Ruby (Hammond) Cranmer. He graduated high school then went on to join the U.S. Navy. After serving in the U.S. Navy he worked at Western Missouri Correctional Center and was promoted to Sargent. Timothy married Kristine Baxter June 22, 1979.

Timothy enjoyed watching sport especially the Kansas City Chiefs and his Grandchildren, Traveling, Fishing, and most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Timothy is survived by Wife Kristine Cranmer; Parents Jerry and Ruby Cranmer. Children; Ryan (Courtnie) Cranmer, Stephen R King. Grandchildren; Kaylynn, Kaden, Tyra, Jaydin, Max, Jace, Maverick, Jordan. Siblings Ginger Eranmer Fox, John Cranmer.

Timothy Cranmer is preceded by daughter; Lindsey Cranmer. Grandparents; Clyde and Pauline Cranmer, Frankie and john Hammond

A visitation will be held on Friday March 29, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at Heritage Funeral Home with a funeral to follow at Heritage Funeral Home on Friday March 29, 2024 at 11:00 a.m.

