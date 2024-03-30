Search
CMU Spring Clean-up

The annual Chillicothe Municipal Utilities Spring Clean-up will be held April 10th, 13th, 24th, and 27th.  Hours are from 8:00 am to Noon and 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

 

The Annual Spring Clean-Up will be held at the old Transfer Station on Mitchell Road.  Hazardous waste materials are not allowed.

 

Tires will be accepted, but there is a charge.  Car and pick-up tires are $3   Semi tires are $15   and Tractor tires are $30.

 

You will need to unload the items you bring to the Spring Clean-up.  If you have questions, contact Casey at the CMU office – 660-646-1683.

