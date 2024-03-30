Grand River Technical School and the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Career Fair on Wednesday, April 10th. The Career Fair will be held at the Mervyn W. Jenkins Expo Center at the Litton Agri-Science Campus. The Career Fair will be from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm and is open to the public and

all job seekers in the area. This is an opportunity to connect with over thirty area businesses and industries, explore diverse career paths, network with potential employers, and learn about available job opportunities for both now and in to the future.

High School juniors, seniors, and post-high school students from GRTS will attend.

Businesses interested in participating are encouraged to register by contacting Shawnie Garcia at Grand River Technical School.

