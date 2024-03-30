April Ballots

The April 2nd Municipal Elections will include ballots for the Communities of Ludlow and Chula, the Chula School Board, Public Water Supply District #4 – including a bond issue, and items for Livingston County residents in the Trenton School District.

For the Village of Ludlow, there are three openings for Board Members and one candidate. – William Farris.

For the Village of Utica, there are two board openings and no candidates.

For the Chula School Board, there are three openings for three-year terms. Candidates include: Geremy Bru, April Gramenz, Madison Imgarten, Felicia Bentley, and Diana Holcer.

Livingston County voters in the Trenton School District have three candidates running for two open positions. They are Melissa King, Rosie Gray, and Bill Miller.

There is also a request to issue $3.5 million in general obligation bonds. Voters are asked to consider approval with the debt service property tax levy estimated to remain unchanged at 90 cents per $100 valuation.

The Livingston County Public Water Supply District #4 has two people running for the two seats available on their board. They are also asking voters to consider issuing $7.5 million in revenue bonds for the extending and improving of the waterworks system in the district, including acquiring land and right of ways, cost of operation, and maintenance. This would be paid through the revenues of the district.

