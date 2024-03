Bishop Hogan 4th and 5th Graders participated in an Essay Contest sponsored by the North Missouri Sportsman’s Alliance. The topic of the essay was “My Favorite Outdoor Experience.”

The top three winners in each grade received certificates and a gift card. The winners include:

4th Grade – 1st Place – Cooper Jeschke, 2nd Place – Cambry Woodworth, and 3rd Place – Vivian Vandemore.

5th Grade – 1st Place – Lucas Lauhoff, 2nd Place – Audrey Marshall, and 3rd Place – Evie Kieffer.

