The Livingston County Commissioners meet on Tuesday and Thursday in regular session. The meetings begin at 9:30 am in the commission Room of the courthouse.

Items on the agenda for each meeting include County Road and Bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities.

Thursday at 10:00 am, the commissioners will meet with North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center for a proclamation.

The Livingston County Commission Meetings are open to the public.

