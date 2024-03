The April 2nd Municipal Election is Tuesday and in Livingston County, there are only four polling places that will be open.

For Cream Ridge and Medicine Townships, voting is at the Chula Community Center.

For Green Township, voting is at the Green Township Fire District Building.

For Jackson and Sampsel Townships, voting is at the Mildred Litton 4-H/FFA Community Center.

For Monroe Township, voting is at Ludlow City Hall.

Polls will be open Tuesday, from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm.

Share this:

Tweet