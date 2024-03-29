Field Work

As the daily temperatures continue to warm and the fields are drying from the spring rain, area producers will be shifting more of their time to the fields. Field preparation and spring planting mean tractors, planters and trucks will be on the roads, moving to, from, and between fields. Shane Hux from the Missouri Highway Patrol says be ready to share the road with them.

When following the equipment and you notice they are slowing, don’t just pull out to pass, make sure you understand what the equipment drive is going to do. They may be turning to cross the road.

Hux says the producers also need to be watching for the traffic and be aware of what is behind them.

Patience and consideration on both sides can help.

