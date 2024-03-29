An April Fools Hike will be held Monday at Crowder State Park in Trenton. This hike gives you an opportunity to walk on the South Loop of Thompson River Trail at Crowder State Park! This is a 7.5-mile hike in areas of the park that are often unseen. You will meet park staff at the campground amphitheater at 9:00 a.m. on April 1 for this guided hike.

Participants should bring water and snacks and wear comfortable clothing and appropriate footwear for the weather conditions. This hike is free and open to the public, and there is no need to register.

