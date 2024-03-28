Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 81 calls for service on Wednesday.

12:29 pm, Officers arrested a 19-year-old man on a Livingston County Warrant for domestic assault. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. The investigation continues.

12:43 pm, Officers investigated on-going child abuse and neglect in the 500 block of St. Louis Street. A 22-year-old woman was arrested for child neglect and transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center pending formal charges. The investigation continues.

3:31 pm, Officers investigated a report of theft at the Chillicothe Airport. The report indicates a person stole no trespassing signs from the property. The investigation continues.

5:43 pm, an accident was reported in the 2800 block of Shawnee Drive, where a driver backed into a parked vehicle.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, and followed up with numerous investigations.

