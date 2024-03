Two bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported for Livingston County.

Chillicothe Police booked 22-year-old Cheyenne Dawn White. She is held with no bond allowed, pending the filing of formal charges.

Nineteen-year-old Trayvione J.B, Colum-Surber of Chillicothe was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged Domestic Assault. He is held with bond set at $2,500 cash only.

