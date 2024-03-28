P&Z and Board of Adjustments Meetings

Chillicothe’s Planning and Zoning Board and the Board of Adjustments will meet Monday at City Hall.

The Planning and Zoning Board will meet at 5:30 pm in Council Chambers to hold three public hearings.

The first is to review an application from the Chillicothe Women’s Clinic, to amend the zoning at 901 Bryan Street from R-3 Residential to C-1 Commercial.

The second hearing is for an application from Larry Johnson to amend the zoning at 147 Brunswick from I-1 Industrial to M-U, Multi-Use.

The Third Hearing is for an application from Dana Airsman, for a Conditional Use Permit for 800 Cherry Street. This hearing has been CANCELED.

A 6:00 pm is a meeting of the Chillicothe Board of Adjustments. They will have a public hearing to consider a variance request by Riley and Haley Horton, to build a 40 x 30 building at 1416 Alexander Street.

