April is Safe Digging Month, a reminder to play it safe if you have plans to dig holes, even in your own yard. Property owners and contractors are reminded to contact 811 before you dig.

Digging without knowing the approximate location of underground utilities can result in serious injuries, inconvenient service disruptions, and costly repairs when gas, electric, communications, water, and sewer lines are damaged. Missouri state law requires anyone digging in the state contact Missouri 811 (online at Missouri-811.com or by dialing 811) before digging.

The 811 service is free to the public and will help homeowners maintain essential utility services for themselves and their neighbors and keep communities safe by reducing the likelihood of accidentally digging into buried utility lines.

Call 811 at least 3 days before you plan to dig.

811 contacts the utilities in your area, and they will come out to mark the location of buried utilities, or provide an “all-clear” notification.

Before you dig, confirm the marking and use caution if digging within two feet of any marks.

