Absentee Voting For April 2nd Election

Absentee Voting for the April 2nd Election continues through Monday. The Livingston County Courthouse has special hours for Absentee Voting on Saturday. Those wishing to cast an absentee ballot on Saturday can do so from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm. You will need to enter through the north door of the courthouse.

if anyone has questions regarding voter registration or voting in this election, they can call the Livingston County clerk at 660-646-8000, Extension 3.

Voting issues in Livingston County include:

Livingston R-3 school

Trenton R-9 school

City of Chula

Village Ludlow

Village of Utica

PWSD #4

