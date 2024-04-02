February Unemployment Report

Unemployment numbers in February are mixed across the local counties. The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development released the most recent unemployment figures that include…
Looking at the area counties, from lowest to highest…
Livingston………. 3.4%, up from 3.3% in January
Chariton…………. 3.5%, steady from January
Caldwell…………. 3.6%, down from 3.9% in January
Daviess…………. 3.7%, down from 4.0% in January
Carroll…………… 4.2%, up from 4.1% in January
Grundy………….. 4.5%, up from 4.2% in January
Sullivan………….. 4.6%, down from 4.9% in January
Linn………………. 4.6%, down from 5.0% in January
The State of Missouri is at 4.0%, up from 3.8%. The US unemployment figure is at 4.2%, up from 4.1% in January.