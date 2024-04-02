February Unemployment Report

Unemployment numbers in February are mixed across the local counties. The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development released the most recent unemployment figures that include…

Looking at the area counties, from lowest to highest…

Livingston………. 3.4%, up from 3.3% in January

Chariton…………. 3.5%, steady from January

Caldwell…………. 3.6%, down from 3.9% in January

Daviess…………. 3.7%, down from 4.0% in January

Carroll…………… 4.2%, up from 4.1% in January

Grundy………….. 4.5%, up from 4.2% in January

Sullivan………….. 4.6%, down from 4.9% in January

Linn………………. 4.6%, down from 5.0% in January

The State of Missouri is at 4.0%, up from 3.8%. The US unemployment figure is at 4.2%, up from 4.1% in January.

