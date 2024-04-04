Donna Sue (Head) Lowe, age 86, returned to her heavenly home on April 2, 2024. Donna Suc was a devout and beloved wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother and friend. She lived a life defined by unwavering faith, compassion, and caring to others, leaving an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing her. As we reflect on her remarkable journey, we celebrate the profound impact she had as a pillar of spirituality, guidance, and love within our midst

Donna Sue was born to the late Ralph and Tressie Head on November 19, 1937 in Moberly, Missouri. Donna Sue was blessed with a large and loving family. She married her best friend, Jimmy U. Lowe on June 2, 1956 at the Wheeling Baptist Church in Wheeling, Missouri, Donna Sue raised four wonderful children, with grace, patience and love.

Donna Sue was a 1955 graduate from Wheeling High School. She was a dedicated member of the Wheeling Baptist Church where she loved singing hymns and praising Jesus. She was renowned for her passion for quilting, a craft she mastered throughout her life. Beyond her talent with a needle and thread, Donna Sue will be remembered as a scout leader, 4-H leader and a life- long member of the New York Extension Club. Donna Sue had a deep passion for watching sports, she especially enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren excel in athletics. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of crossing paths with her.

Donna Sue is survived by her husband, Jimmy; her son James C. Lowe of Wheeling, children Matt Lowe and Kimberly Lowe (AJ); daughter Susan and Joe Tate of Chillicothe, Missouri, children Chelsi Mendenhall (Mark) and Zachary Tate (Tosha); son Lyle and Linda Lowe of Wheeling, Missouri, children Rachael Parkey (Chris), Randie Vasso (Chris) and Seth Lowe (Paige); and son Doug and Nenia Lowe of Wheeling, Missouri, children Megan (Matthew) Ridgley, Scott (Jenny) Lowe, Cody (Alyssa) Lowe, Mallory (Benjamin) Gatson, Cory Lowe, and Caleb Lowe. Donna Sue is also survived by her sister Sharon (John) Bowman of Fort Worth, Texas and Janice (Ken) Kramme of Kansas City, Missouri, She has 30 great-grandchildren to whom she has been lovingly known as “Grandma Donna” who always had M&Ms. In addition, she is survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Donna Sue is preceded in death by her father, Ralph Head; mother, Tressie (Brobst) Head; father-in-law, Wilmer Lowe; mother-in-law, Kathryn (Utter) Lowe, brother-in-law, Robert Lowe; sister-in-law Kathleen (Lowe) Limkemann and grandson (Stanley) Curtis Lowe.

Services will take place on Friday, April 5, 2024 at the Wheeling Baptist Church. Visitation will start at 10:00 am and the funeral service immediately following at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Livingston County Cancer Assistance or The Area Youth Benefit Fund (AYBF). Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Heritage Funeral Home.

