Reclamation Plan Permit Approved For Blunt Dam Project

The 404 Permit necessary for the continuation of the Roy Blunt Reservoir project was signed and approved. The Clean Water Act and 404 permit require the replacement of habitat impacted by a project through restorative efforts in equal or greater amounts at another location, preferably close to the site.

The North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission’s Project Team evaluated many proposals and sites before developing a restoration plan for the Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge, a site they called “desperately in need of rehabilitation within a critically threatened ecosystem.”

The permitted mitigation plan will provide ecological lift far exceeding the impacts at the Reservoir. The Commission calls this a multiple-win situation and exactly what taxpayers expect in way of cooperating to achieve great things.”

