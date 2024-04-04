Search
Facebook Twitter
Play Now

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Two Booked Into Jail

Two bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

40-year-old Amber Marie Korona of Chillicothe was booked into the jail at about 4:12 pm by Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for alleged delivery of a controlled substance, forgery, and five counts of alleged stealing of postal or delivery items.  Her bond is set at $10,000 cash only.

22-year-old Keyton Wray Holtzclaw was booked into jail by Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for alleged abuse or neglect of a child.  He is held with no bond allowed.

Copyright © 2024 KCHI. All rights reserved.

  • 660-646-4173
  • kchi@greenhills.net
  • PO Box 227 421 Washington St Chillicothe MO 64601