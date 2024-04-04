Chariton County Road Projects Delayed

A resurfacing project in Chariton, Carroll, and Linn Counties that was scheduled to begin this week has been postponed to next week. The Missouri Department of Transportation says work will begin April 8th on Highway 5 near Salisbury, narrowing the road to a single lane, including a 10-foot width restriction. Flager will be directing traffic.

Route 5 will be closed for two weeks under the BNSF Railroad bridge in Marceline and the Norfolk Southern Railroad bridge west of Salisbury for concrete repairs. That schedule includes:

Chariton County Route 5:

April 8 – May 7.

CLOSED under the Norfolk Southern Railroad bridge west of Salisbury – Wednesday, April 17 to Tuesday, April 30.

under the Norfolk Southern Railroad bridge west of Salisbury – Wednesday, April 17 to Tuesday, April 30. Traffic will be directed on Route 24, Route KK and Route WW around the closure.

Linn County Route 5:

April 19 – May 27.

CLOSED under the BNSF Railroad bridge in Marceline – Wednesday, April 24 to Tuesday, May 14.

under the BNSF Railroad bridge in Marceline – Wednesday, April 24 to Tuesday, May 14. Traffic will be directed on U.S. Route 36, Missouri Route 129 and Route WW around the closure.

All work is weather-permitting.

