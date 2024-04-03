Lady Hornets Breeze By Savannah

The Chillicothe Lady Hornets soccer team traveled to Savannah on Wednesday night for an MEC matchup. Wind was a major factor in the game as there were consistent gusts above 20 mph. Chillicothe used that to their advantage in the first half. With the wind at their back, the Lady Hornets attack was extremely effective. Alice Hurtgen opened the scoring within the first 8 minutes of the game off a pass from Hayden Hansen. With less than 15 minutes remaining in the half, Hurtgen stole a pass, raced around several Lady Savages defenders and slotted her 2nd goal home. The floodgates then opened for Chillicothe and they scored 3 more times in the final 10 minutes of the half. Avery Baxter scored a spectacular goal from a near impossible angle outside the penalty box near the corner flag, and Hurtgen added two more herself, one once again assisted by Hansen, another coming off a cross from Summer Gatson to give Chillicothe a 5-0 lead at the half.

Once the teams switched sides, it was Savannah who had more scoring opportunities with the wind on their side, but the Lady Hornets defense held solid protecting their 5 goal advantage for the majority of the 2nd half. Within the final 12 minutes the Lady Savages managed two late goals but the Lady Hornets closed out the conference game with a 5-2 victory.

Chillicothe improves to 2-6 on the season and 2-2 in the MEC. The Lady Hornets will be back in action next Tuesday hosting Maryville.

Share this:

Tweet

